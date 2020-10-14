Cases of Covid-19 leap by 50 in 24 hours in South Kesteven

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Kesteven has lept by 50 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the district now stands at 866. Yesterday the figure increased by 17 cases.

The number of deaths as a results of coronavirus remains at 52 for the district.

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (42642086)

There have been 161 new cases in Lincolnshire.

The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, showed four new deaths in total including three Lincolnshire residents and one in North East Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 19,724 to 654,644 while deaths jumped by 137 to 43,155.

On Wednesday, Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim bosses said they will only allow one visitor per patient per day after United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust reviewed its visiting arrangements.

An issue with the government’s COVID app caused some confusion over local COVID alert levels with messages on the app such as “LN6 includes areas in Local COVID Alert Level: Medium and Local COVID Alert Level: High”.

Health bosses confirmed Lincolnshire is on the medium (tier 1) level for COVID-19 risk.