Government figures this morning (Monday) show there have been 526 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The figures also showed 31 residents have died of the virus in Lincolnshire. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 20 deaths at hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

There have been a total of 98 deaths from the virus in South Kesteven, an increase of three since Friday. The total number of cases in the district is now 2,886.

Nationally, cases increased by 39,948 to 1,849,403, while deaths rose by 664 to 64,170 over the weekend.

Nationally, more than a dozen tier 2 areas are among the worst for coronavirus in England, while some tier 3 areas are now among the lowest, according to Sky News analysis. Half of these areas are in Greater London. This comes as new tier allocations will be decided on December 16.

NHS bosses have warned that people must think “really carefully” about the risk of social contact over Christmas, when socialising rules will be relaxed for four days.

Chris Hopson, the head of NHS Providers, added that he was concerned about cases, deaths and infection rates come January.

However, this week, COVID-19 vaccinations will start being given to patients in GP surgeries in England as part of the next stage of the rollout programme. Some 100 practices will be distributing the jabs on Monday.

In Europe, Italy has overtaken the UK’s death toll with more than 64,000 deaths since the pandemic started.