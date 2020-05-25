Cash to help Grantham town centre reopen safely amid coronavirus pandemic

A grant of £126,454 has been made to help towns in South Kesteven safely reopen high streets amid the coronavirus crisis.

The grant made to South Kesteven District Council is part of a £50 million 'Reopening High Streets Safely Fund' announced by the government and made available through the European Regional Development Fund.

It aims to help councils introduce safety measures such as new signs, street markings and temporary barriers, in a move to kick-start local economies, get people back to work and customers back to the shops. SKDC will also be able to use the money to develop marketing campaigns to explain the changes to the public and reassure them that their high streets and other commercial areas are safe.