A re-launch for a local production is being held this month to find more cast members for lead and ensemble roles.

MJH Productions have not given up and are going ahead with the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Due to Covid-19 the production has had to be postponed twice and almost £5,000 has been lost on rehearsals, posters and fliers.

Joseph (51108996)

The re-launch night will be taking place at St Wulfram’s on Tuesday, September 21, from 6pm until 8pm.

There will also be free food and drink at the event to help get people excited about the production, which it is hoped will take place over several performances in April 2022.

The producer, Matthew Hewitt, says that he and the cast are “relieved” that the show can finally go on, after having to wait and reschedule for so long.

He said: “We are really excited about the show, it’s a very high energy feelgood show and we are doing some unique things with

it.”

One of the many unique things that the production company is doing with the show is having the narrator age with Jesus.

It will begin with a young boy as the narrator, then a teenager, young adult and so on.

MJH Productions are the first company in the country to get permission for all ages in the production, and will be having cast members from five to 80 years old.

Matthew added: “We have a cast of about 60 adults and 120 children.”

Many members of the cast have been with the show sine before the first lockdown and schoolchildren from Barrowby, Harlaxton and Ingoldsby will also be taking part in the production.

Anyone wanting to find out more about this exciting production or possibly join the cast, should go along to the re-launch

evening.