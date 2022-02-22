A new location has been announced for one of the country's most popular music festivals.

Forbidden Forest will be returning from Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, July 3 at its new home of Belvoir Castle near Grantham.

Now in its 7th year, the festival will see two days of performances from leading acts from the techno, house, disco, drum & bass and bass scenes.

Belvoir Castle (55041017)

The line up includes names such as Andy C, Arielle Free, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Gorgon City, Patrick Topping and Shy FX who will perform across eight stages.

The festival, which was previously held at Grimsthorpe Castle, is also set to offer on-site camping for the first time ever hosted by global events company, Candypants.

Forbidden Forest. (55041021)

The camping experience will include a late night silent disco, a 24-hour market place with gourmet food stalls, secure lockers and cash machines.

Additional camping packages with access to hot showers, luxury toilets and an array of beauty parlours are also available.