Belvoir Castle is asking people to fill in a survey for market research.

Violet Manners, the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, is collecting market research to develop the heritage, culture and art experience of the castle.

Some of the questions featured in the survey ask what is the best part of visiting a place like Belvoir Castle?

Belvoir Castle. Photo: @rjbrown71

It also asks people to describe heritage in one word, if they visit other stately homes and why they decided to visit Belvoir Castle?

To access the survey, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeMrlaQdtnfAKmgCaRjqhkpiwVHuR8IWvRMMF-bWSDDO0jNCg/viewform.

Those who complete the survey will be entered into a competition to win a Friend’s of Belvoir annual pass and afternoon tea for two.