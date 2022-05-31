Belvoir Castle held a 1940s vintage weekend for the second year running.

On Saturday and Sunday, the castle held an event celebrating the era including swing bands, jazz singers, classic cars from the time and much more for visitors to enjoy.

Emma Stenning, CEO of Belvoir Castle said: "We threw on a vintage lens, and took Belvoir Castle back in time to the 1940s.

Belvoir Castle held a 1940s vintage weekend, celebrating the era. (57009766)

"There was music, dancing, food, classic cars, and a taste of what it was like to live in war time Britain.

"We love exploring our history, and giving our visitors a chance to see Belvoir in a different light.

"The drumming band was particularly wonderful, and I love the fact that so many of our visitors came dressed up in their 1940s finest!"

Perfomers Hattie Bee (Left), James Allsop (Middle) and Miss Charlotte Porter (Right). (57009889)

There was over 1,000 in attendance across the entire weekend.

The crowds were treated to firepower and skirmish displays, as well as performances from Johnny Victory, Kalamazoo Dance, Hattie Bee and Miss Charlotte Performer.

Visitors were also able to explore Belvoir's artisan shopping village named The Engine Yard, where there was pop-up markets, boutique shopping from independent retailers and also curated food and drink for people to purchase throughout the day.

Ahead of the Jubilee celebrations, the castle will also be holding a Best of British Weekend which will see a street party, stalls, jousting and much more on display as visitors celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Miss Charlotte Porter performed throughout the day. (56985706)

If you would like to see any more events coming up at Belvoir Castle, you can find out here.

Louise Woolley at Belvoir Castle which held a 1940s vintage weekend, celebrating the era. (57009921)

