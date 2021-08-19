An annual summer concert will be returning with numerous acts for all the family.

The tribute concert will take place on Saturday 21st August on the Belvoir estate with the gates opening at 4pm.

It will feature two main acts alongside supporting acts, with the live music starting at 5pm until 10:30 pm.

Belvoir Castle's summer concert (50122848)

Head of Events, Charlotte Whalley, said: "It’s our third tribute concert event and we have switched it up this year with brand new headlining acts including the UK’s number one Abba tribute band; Planet Abba, along with a family favourite Fleetwood Mad.

"From last year we are using Blues Brothers as a supporting act who are the Jake and Elwood blues, then a DJ set from Parsons Green, an up and coming DJ duo from South West London."

The concert will be taking place outdoors no matter the weather so make sure to dress for the weather.

Visitors can also bring their own picnics with them or choose from the variety of food and drink available at the concert.

Adult tickets cost £25, Children aged 10-16 cost £10, but children under 10 are free and dogs are also welcome on leads.