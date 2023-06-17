Belvoir Castle has launched a new YouTube channel.

The new channel, named Belvoir Today, will offer audiences a behind-the-scenes insight into the historic house.

Hosted by the Duchess of Rutland, Emma Manners, the channel will showcase the preservation and evolution of the estate.

Belvoir Castle.

The Duchess of Rutland said: “We are thrilled to launch Belvoir Today and offer viewers a unique opportunity to experience the wonders of Belvoir Castle.

“Our goal is to share the beauty, history, and innovation that make Belvoir Castle a truly extraordinary place.

“We hope that this channel will inspire and captivate audiences from around the world."

Each episode will focus on a different aspect of the castle’s history, grounds and surroundings.

The Duchess will be a guide in these episodes, sharing her views and passion for managing and maintaining the house in the modern age.

The new YouTube can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@belvoircastleuk.

The first episode will be released tomorrow (Sunday) and tells the story of the castle’s new vineyard, under the stewardship of Martin Vickers.

Future episodes will look into the restoration of the carpet guarding the Elizabeth saloon.