Belvoir Castle has released a video showing an osprey being ringed after its chicks were born on the estate, the first time this has happened there in more than 200 years.

The castle posted the video, courtesy of Instinctive Photography, on their Facebook page showing an osprey, named 4K, being ringed which means the bird can easily be identified.

Following a eight-year breeding project, 4K successfully mated with an un-ringed female that is believed to be from Scotland.

In a Belvoir Castle Facebook post, it said: "Did you catch our announcement that Belvoir Castle has seen the first osprey chicks born on the estate in more than 200 years!

"The hard work of our conservation team and an eight-year breeding project has paid off as 4k (named after his ring) has mated with an un-ringed female we believe to have been born in Scotland!

"The chicks have now successfully fledged."

As the chicks have now been fledged, this means they have feathers on their wings that are large enough for them to fly.

To view Belvoir Castle's other conservation projects, you can see them at www.belvoircastle.com/belvoir-ark-projects.

The eight-year breeding project was coordinated by the local community within the estate alongside tenant farmers, the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, and Western Power.