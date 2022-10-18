Grimsthorpe Castle is reopening next week to run Halloween-themed half term activities.

The castle was closed for most of September because of filming but will open on select days for activities including witchy garden hunts, eerie woodland walks, gruesome castle tours and pick your own pumpkins.

Castle visitor experience manager Joley Baker said: "Halloween at Grimsthorpe is unique to other visitor attractions nearby.

Grimsthorpe Castle is set to open for half-term

"With 3,000 acres of parkland and formal gardens, as well as the castle itself, the site is big enough to never feel crowded! A perfect place to pick up a pumpkin, listen to ghost stories and for the kids to let off some steam."

Visitors are encouraged to take part in the best costume competition with a prize for the best.

The aptly-named castle will also see the return of its popular grim castle tours this year, led by resident storyteller Mark Fraser. A family-friendly tour, though not recommended for children younger than eight years old, will involve roaming the darkened rooms and corridors for a strange and hair-raising tale or two. If a tour is not your cup of pumpkin juice, wander the haunted building at your own pace, and listen to grim and gruesome tales from history.

For those who prefer the outdoors, why not pick your own pumpkin from the pumpkin patch to take home, or brave the grim woodland walk which is back by popular demand? Take the children through the Oaks Wood to search out creepy figures and scary characters. How many can you spot?

For just £1 at the gift shop, children can also take part in Grimsthorpe’s signature garden hunt with a prize for every child!

The castle will be open from 10.30am to 5pm from Sunday, October 23, to Thursday, October 27, and on Sunday, October 30.

More information and tickets can be found at www.grimsthorpe.co.uk. Historic House Members and Season Ticket holders go free, however grim castle tours must be booked online.