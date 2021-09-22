Belvoir Castle will be taken back to the Regency era for the Christmas season.

The castle will be hosting its biggest festive season with a Regency Christmas, from Monday, November 15, until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The castle is a fine example of surviving Regency architecture, and for the season the castle will be dressed in Regency-inspired decorations and a Regency tree will be decorated in the style of the era.

Persil the Owl joins two Regency guests in the Regent's Gallery at Belvoir Castle.

This will be done by taking inspiration from the Duke and Duchess of Rutland’s family insignia, with trees being draped in the Belvoir colours and key decorations in individual rooms, including a Peacock Tree in the Elizabeth Saloon.

Designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: “We are delighted to be working with Belvoir to design its first major Christmas event that will highlight in spectacular festive fashion some of the most famous and gorgeous interiors of this fairytale Regency castle, which happily is currently very in vogue on the back of the Bridgerton Netflix series.

“A common misconception is that Christmas was largely invented by the Victorians; however interior trees were used by the Georgians, following the German tradition particularly in aristocratic houses but would more commonly have been a Yew tree.”



She added: “We will be adding our own interpretative twist and the house will display contemporary decorations that hark back to this beautiful decorative period.”

The Old Kitchen is set to be transformed into a Regency Santa’s Grotto for weekend visits between November 20 and December 23.

The castle gardens will also be illuminated with an Enlightened Trail from November 26 to January 1.

The Enlightened Light Trail at Belvoir Castle.

Ticket prices depend on whether you want to visit the Castle, Gardens or have a combined ticket, but you can find out more information and book tickets at http://belvoirchristmas.com/event-category/christmas-2021/