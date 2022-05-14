A special exhibition to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be hosted by Grimsthorpe Castle.

The Crowning Glory: 400 years of fashioning kingship can be seen at the castle from May 22, included in the castle, park and gardens ticket, at £15 an adult.

Visitors will be treated to items of coronation costume and furnishings from Grimsthorpe’s historic collection which will be displayed together for the first time along with associated images and portraits.

Lady Jane Willoughby, fourth from the left, was a maid of honour at The Queen's Coronation. (56641740)

From 17th century ceremonies to the crowning of Elizabeth II in 1953, the exhibition will follow the key role of the Willoughby de Eresby family through 400 years of English coronations, by looking at traditions of splendour and spectacle, and exploring themes of power, loyalty, lineage and memory.

Grimsthorpe’s curator Emma Miller said: "We are thrilled to be staging this unique exhibition and revealing how these exceptional coronations became a part of the Grimsthorpe story. Visitors will experience royal history first-hand and may be surprised to find how the images and traditions of coronations are ingrained in our memories."

The items on display will be brought to life by associated paintings, prints and photographs, revealing their original context in the theatrical pageant of the coronation ceremony.

Among the objects on display will be an exact replica of the lavish costume worn by George IV at his coronation in 1821, as well as his throne and canopy, with the highlight of the exhibition being the Norman Hartnell dress and headdress worn by Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby as Maid of Honour to Elizabeth II in 1953.

The exhibition will be held within the castle and accessible on standard open days, Sunday to Thursday, May 22 to August 29, 12pm to 4pm (last entry 3.15pm). For more information, visit www.grimsthorpe.co.uk