Belvoir Castle will host the fourth instalment of this year's Firework Champions competition.

Leading pyrotechnics teams compete in the Firework Champions series across nine separate events throughout the year, and the fourth one will be held at Belvoir Castle on Saturday, August 20.

Komodo Fireworks, Selstar Fireworks and Distant Thunder Fireworks will compete at the castle event, while Pyrotex Fireworx will put on a closing display for audiences.

A previous winning firework display. Credit:Cheshire Cat Marketing (58607084)

Mat Lawrence, managing director of the event’s organiser MLE Pyrotechnics, said: "Having previously worked with Belvoir Castle to produce other events, we already know that this is going to be a day to remember.

"Each team is ready and raring to go and is bringing truly impressive displays. This show will more than deliver on its promise to bring the night to life.

"We have many guests who attend every year as our events are so memorable and magical."

There will also be pre-show entertainment which will include interviews, music, bouncy castles and funfair rides.

A drone light show, courtesy of DroneSwarm, will also feature before the main event begins.

Visitors can vote for their favourite fireworks display via an SMS voting system.

Mat added: "Whenever we hold a display at Belvoir Castle, we always blow everyone away. There’s nothing quite like spending time with loved ones and watching the fireworks."

If you would like to book tickets, go to www.fireworkchampions.co.uk.

Gates open at 4pm for the pre-show entertainment and the DroneSwarm light show begins at twilight.

The main event begins at 9.30pm and voting will take place between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.

The closing fireworks display will begin at 10.30pm, and the winner of the best display will be announced afterwards.