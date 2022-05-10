Celebrations to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession will be taking place at Belvoir Castle.

On Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5, Belvoir Castle will be hosting Jubilee celebrations, which include jousting, street performers, musicians, food and drink, British stalls and a street party.

There will also be classic cars and a falconry show for visitors to enjoy.

Belvoir Castle, courtesy of Chris Snowden (55349813)

A classic Punch and Judy show will take place for the children, and there will also be a craft area and re-enactments.

The castle hopes to showcase all things great about Britain in their celebrations and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the accession of the Queen.

More information on tickets can be found at https://www.belvoircastle.com/queens-jubilee-2022/?mc_cid=ca1e1da09c&mc_eid=2eb2099977