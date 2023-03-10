Belvoir Castle will remain closed tomorrow due to the weather.

The castle announced on its Facebook page this morning (Friday) that it would be closed today and tomorrow (Saturday).

In a post it said: "Unfortunately, we are closed throughout today and tomorrow due to severe weather.

Belvoir Castle (58537588)

"We are very excited to open fully on Sunday!

"Stay safe everybody, and we look forward to welcoming you soon!"

Belton House, also near Grantham, was also closed today as a result of the weather.

However, it will open tomorrow as normal it stated on its Facebook earlier today.