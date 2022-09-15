Home   News   Article

Belvoir Castle will close on day of Queen's funeral

By Katie Green
Published: 14:29, 15 September 2022
 | Updated: 14:31, 15 September 2022

Belvoir Castle will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The castle will be closed on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson from Belvoir Castle, said: "As a mark of respect for the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, Belvoir Castle will be closed on Monday September, 19.

Belvoir Castle will be closed as a mark of respect for the Queen's funeral. (59368713)
"If you have already booked for the 19th, you will have received notification on how to exchange your tickets or request a refund.

"Thank you for your understanding."

The castle's opening hours will return to normal on Tuesday, September 20.

Email reception@belvoircastle.com if you have any queries.

