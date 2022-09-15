Belvoir Castle will close on day of Queen's funeral
Published: 14:29, 15 September 2022
| Updated: 14:31, 15 September 2022
Belvoir Castle will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral.
The castle will be closed on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesperson from Belvoir Castle, said: "As a mark of respect for the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen, Belvoir Castle will be closed on Monday September, 19.
"If you have already booked for the 19th, you will have received notification on how to exchange your tickets or request a refund.
"Thank you for your understanding."
The castle's opening hours will return to normal on Tuesday, September 20.
Email reception@belvoircastle.com if you have any queries.