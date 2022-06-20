A popular dog-friendly festival is set to return this weekend with plenty of activities on offer.

Belvoir Castle will host DogFest this weekend (June 25 and 26), which includes a wide range of entertainment for both dogs and humans.

Visitors will be able to take part in the Big Dog Walk around the grounds, which take place at 11am and 3pm, as well as a dedicated puppy walk at 10am.

The Big Dog Walk at Belvoir Castle in 2021. (47813881)

A range of activities for people to try with their dogs includes hay bale racing, dog diving and agility, and the fun dog show.

The festival offers an ideal oppurtunity to spoil your dog with a shopping spree with plenty available, from unique treats, stylish apparel and beds, to doggy dinners and walking accessories.

As well as this, breed meet-ups will be held for people to share notes, stories and pictures with other dog owners.

This year, V.I.Pooch tickets have been created for those who want to make the most of their visit to DogFest and treat their pampered pup to an extra special day.

These tickets include a complimentary drink, ice cream for both dog and owner, free parking, an exclusive area, goody bag and more.

To find out more, visit: https://www.dog-fest.co.uk/leicestershire

The festival is open 9.30am to 5pm on both days.