Firefighters from four stations attended an incident in which a lorry crashed on the A17 in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Grantham, Sleaford, Brant Broughton and Nottinghamshire were called to the A17 at Leadenham just after midnight.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident involved one articulated lorry.

A spokesperson said: "Crews used manpower to extricate a casualty from the lorry platform."

The casualty was treated by the ambulance service. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.