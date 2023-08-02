A cat that was seen being treated cruelly in a car park was handed in at a Grantham vet practice.

The male cat, a British shorthair crossbreed and light ginger in colour, was found yesterday morning (Tuesday) in the Grantham Bowl car park, in Dysart Road.

The cat was handed into Belvoir Vets, in Barrowby Road.

A Google Street View of the Grantham Bowl car park in Dysart Road.

On the business’s Facebook page, it said: “We have had a beautiful cat handed in to us this morning after being found enduring some cruelty in the car park of the bowling alley on Dysart Road, Grantham.

“He is an entire male, cream/ginger coloured, looks to be a possible British Shorthair crossbreed. No collar or microchip.”

The post was met with horror by followers.

Emma Foley said it was “heartbreaking” the cat was found like this.

Julie Harrison said she did not “understand how some people can be so callous and horrid” and hoped the cat would get “lots of TLC”.

Belvoir Vets was approached for further details but declined to comment.

A Grantham Bowl spokesperson said they were unaware the incident had happened in the car park.

Anyone with information about the cat is asked to contact Belvoir Vets on 01476 848443.