A cat rescue charity in Grantham has appealed for much-needed food donations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cath Rowson, who set up Grantham Rescue of Cats and Kittens (ROCK) in 1999 to tackle the prevalence of stray and unwanted cats in the area, said she “is just about managing” after a lack of donations since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cath, who runs the rescue centre from her house on Redcross Street, added: “All of our fund-raising has ceased as car-boot sales etc are cancelled. We do have food donation bins around town but people have not been able to get out as much to use them.