A gang of brazen thieves stole a catalytic converter from a car parked outside a family’s home in Grantham early last night.

The four men were caught on CCTV lifting up the parked Toyota Yaris with a jack before cutting out the converter on a driveway in Bradley Drive, Grantham, at approximately 8pm last night.

The men were disturbed by the owner minutes later and fled the scene. The owner is now warning people to stay alert during early evening.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the incident and have asked for any witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 419.