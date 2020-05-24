Home   News   Article

Caterham car community raise thousands for Grantham school

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:29, 24 May 2020

Members of a specialist car community have launched a unique fund-raiser to help a school in Grantham.

Greenfields Academy, which caters for Social, Emotional, Mental Health (SEHM) pupils, are raising funds towards the installation of a ‘Therapy Hub’, which will enable more of their pupils to take part in ‘Play Therapy’.

Play Therapy is proven to improve confidentiality between children and their therapists and enhance their surroundings to increase positive outcomes for pupils.

