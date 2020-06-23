Caterham car community reopen fund-raiser for Grantham school

Members of a specialist car community have thousands of pounds to help a school in Grantham.

Greenfields Academy, which caters for Social, Emotional, Mental Health (SEHM) pupils, are raising funds towards the installation of a ‘Therapy Hub’, which will enable more of their pupils to take part in ‘Play Therapy’.

As part of the fund-raising, pupils have almost completed a Caterham Sigma Kit Car as part of their vocational lessons.