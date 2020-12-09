Aspecialist car community have raised thousands of pounds to help a school raise enough funds for a therapy hub.

Greenfields Academy, which caters for Social, Emotional, Mental Health (SEHM) pupils, needed to raise more than £20,00 towards the hub to deliver essential therapies and confidential counselling to pupils.

As part of their efforts, pupils had almost completed a Caterham Sigma Kit Car when parts of it were stolen during a break-in this year.

The caterham car has gone on sale. (39385611)

Chris Armond, executive headteacher said: “The Caterham and Lotus Seven Facebook groups stepped in to help and we cannot thank them enough for their expertise and support. Thanks to them, the car has been restored. They even helped us secure a buyer for the car.”

The car sold for a staggering £23,000.

Chris added: “With the sale now complete, we can put plans into place to install the new therapy facility at the school.”