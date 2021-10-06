Firefighters have identified the cause of a town centre stockroom fire and have now left the scene after extinguishing the blaze.

Crews from Grantham, Sleaford and Corby Glen have all left the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre as of 10.25am this morning, after extinguishing a fire in a stockroom in Ryman's.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that a single store's stock-room and contents had sustained fire and smoke damage.

Fire crews attended the Isaac Newton Centre this morning after a fire broke out in a storeroom. (51973897)

A spokesperson said that the fire was "caused by a heater accidentally switched on being too close to stock in cardboard boxes".

It was also confirmed earlier that everyone in the centre had been evacuated and accounted for.

The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one dry powder extinguisher, one thermal imaging camera and PPV fans to ventilate the premises.