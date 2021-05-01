The 25th Caythorpe Dash was held last weekend, raising money for charity in a Covid-secure event.

Held in Caythorpe village, the event consisted of a half marathon, the main challenge, and a 5K, which was used to encourage newcomers, old and young alike. A total of 157 runners took part on Sunday.

The event raised over £2,900 in aid of the Caythorpe & Frieston Playing Field Committee, who provide the facilities to host the event.

Runners enjoying the Caythorpe Dash, image via Richard Hall. (46624024)

Conditions were ideal for runners at around 10 degrees Celsius, with plenty of sun and only a light wind

This is the second event the Caythorpe Dash has organized under Covid rules, with organisers ensuring the safety of runners by sending them off in waves of six runners every six minutes.

Furthermore, the runners were streamed in order of their ability, which aimed to minimise the requirement for overtaking on the route.

The Caythorpe Dash. Pictures by Richard Hall (46624018)

Sign-ups were done via the internet with all information being passed electronically – no mixing, no touched material, no queueing.

The first wave of participants set off at 9.30am and the final wave at 12.24pm, with the last runners coming in at 2.22pm. This made it a long day for the 53 village volunteers who manned the control, organized the field and marshalled the routes.

Starting at 7am, the event was ready to receive the first runners who arrived at 9am. Competitors only checked in 30 minutes before their start time to keep numbers to a minimum on the starting field, with all competitors waiting in the open, or in their cars parked on the field.

In the half marathon, the winning male time was 1:18:01, set by Andrew Walters; with Vicki Blackshaw leading the ladies with a time of 1:41:26.

Runners enjoying the Caythorpe Dash, image via Richard Hall. (46624027)

Trophies are being posted to the top three in each race, with local pub the Red Lion, presenting the four first winners of the gender races, each with a meal for two.

The Caythorpe Dash sponsors contributed much to this event, enabling the maximum sum of money taken will be passed to the Caythorpe Playing Field charity. The sponsors included N2 Enterprises, the Red Lion, the Wagon & Horses and UK Alternative Energy.

Organiser David Fidler said: “The runners all appreciated the efforts that Caythorpe Village had made to put on this running event; there was a friendly family atmosphere with runners very happy to see missed friends – albeit at social distance in the open.

The Caythorpe Dash. Pictures by Richard Hall (46624012)

“With no winners’ ceremony and no results displayed, runners were encouraged to cool down, post their race, grab a cup of coffee or water and head for home – after tales of their run to a few friends, of course.

“All runners left the field very happy that they had at long last competed in a race – and on a good day at that.”

The full results of the race can be found at: https://my.raceresult.com/159528/results?lang=en

The Caythorpe Dash. Pictures by Richard Hall (46623989)

The next Caythorpe Dash will take place in October as they host their Autumn 10k.