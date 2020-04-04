Caythorpe man exercises our minds with a series of 'lockdown' quizzes

A Caythorpe man is exercising the brains of quiz fans during the lockdown by hosting quizzes on YouTube.

Tim Latham has put several quizzes on-line so far including a Big Pub Quiz Lock-in to keep minds ticking over while stuck indoors.

Tim said: "I've started to put out daily quizzes on YouTube during the 'lockdown' period. They are a bit of fun and to keep the brain ticking over."

Tim put up his first 'Lockdown' quiz this week followed by a General Knowledge test and then the pub quiz, with more to come.

