Caythorpe man exercises our minds with a series of 'lockdown' quizzes
Published: 09:00, 04 April 2020
A Caythorpe man is exercising the brains of quiz fans during the lockdown by hosting quizzes on YouTube.
Tim Latham has put several quizzes on-line so far including a Big Pub Quiz Lock-in to keep minds ticking over while stuck indoors.
Tim said: "I've started to put out daily quizzes on YouTube during the 'lockdown' period. They are a bit of fun and to keep the brain ticking over."
Tim put up his first 'Lockdown' quiz this week followed by a General Knowledge test and then the pub quiz, with more to come.
If you fancy having a go, click here
You can also go to the website where you can download questions and answers.
