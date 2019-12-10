Caythorpe pupils awarded lottery grant for exercise equipment
A village primary school has been awarded a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery towards outdoor exercise equipment.
Pupils at Caythorpe Primary School have installed a double health walker, double slalom skier, horse rider, sky stepper, a rower and an arm and pedal bike to engage the children at playtimes.
To complete the area, rubber mulch safety surfacing has also been laid. Headteacher Katie Brockington said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Lottery for their funding. It has allowed us to install wonderful new facilities for the children.
"We promote healthy living and wanted to offer our pupils more fun ways to keep fit. The outdoor gym gives them a fantastic opportunity to be regularly active throughout the day.”
