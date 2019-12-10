Caythorpe pupils awarded lottery grant for exercise equipment

A village primary school has been awarded a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery towards outdoor exercise equipment.

Pupils at Caythorpe Primary School have installed a double health walker, double slalom skier, horse rider, sky stepper, a rower and an arm and pedal bike to engage the children at playtimes.

To complete the area, rubber mulch safety surfacing has also been laid. Headteacher Katie Brockington said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Lottery for their funding. It has allowed us to install wonderful new facilities for the children.

Caythorpe Primary School has got a new outdoor gym. (23149223)

"We promote healthy living and wanted to offer our pupils more fun ways to keep fit. The outdoor gym gives them a fantastic opportunity to be regularly active throughout the day.”

Caythorpe Primary School has got a new outdoor gym. (23149179)

Read more EducationGrantham