Caythorpe store keeps licence despite employing illegal worker

A village store has won a reprieve after residents convinced councillors not to take away its licence to sell alcohol.

South Kesteven District Council allowed Amir Sohail to keep his premises licence, despite a second case of him being found to have employed an illegal migrant. Villagers feared losing the right to sell alcohol would force the shop’s closure.

An SKDC spokesman told the Journal: “The committee was minded to revoke the licence. However, following strong representation and mitigation by the Parish Council, the committee agreed to give the licence holder a severe and final informal warning. However, any future incidents will result in the committee considering revoking the licence.”

Caythorpe Parish Council vice-chairman Richard Dix said: “The parish council is pleased that the shop is still open and trading for the community.”

The Journal approached both Mr Sohail and Spar for comment.