Caythorpe youngsters ditch uniforms for bright outfits to lift spirits

Youngsters at Caythorpe Primary School wore their brightest outfits to school on Friday to lift their spirits.

Deputy headteacher Helen Hunt said: “Children are very worried about what’s going on around them.

They hear adults talking, watch the news and piece it all together in their own way which often brings with it anxiety.

Pupils at Caythorpe Primary School wore bright colours. (32043863)

So this has brightened everyone’s day and cheered them up in these unusual times. We’ve tried to make their, for many of them, final day in primary school a bright and cheerful one.”

