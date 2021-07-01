CCTV appeal after man 'punched in face' outside Grantham pub

Police have released a CCTV image of a male they want to trace in connection with an assault outside a pub in Grantham.

The alleged incident took place outside the Tollemache Inn, St Peters Hill, Grantham, on May 19 between 12.15am and 12.35am.

A 19-year-old man was punched in the face by an unknown offender who then left the scene. The victim received a cut and bruise to his face.

Police would like to identify the man in the image in connection with an assault in Grantham. (48783975)

A police spokesperson said: "We believe the man in the image can assist us with our investigation into this assault.

The man in the image is described as 5ft 10 with short dark hair and a stubble. He was wearing a camouflage jacket."

If you recognise this man, contact the police by emailing: force.control@lincs.police.uk, calling 101, quoting 21000275046 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not.

Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services.

Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.