CCTV footage shows two individuals sneaking into a garden and stealing a bike.

A white Carrera bike was stolen from the garden of a property on Beechcroft Road, in Grantham, on Sunday night.

Zoe Clarke, whose son's bike was stolen, said: "It makes me uncomfortable knowing they just helped themselves without a care in the world.

"It makes me angry that they think they can help themselves and do what they want. I am now on guard - and just hope they don't come back.

"It's not nice knowing they are in my garden, which is sealed off when I have four kids in the house.

"It's infuriating that they just help themselves to people's hard earned money."

If anyone has any information they should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.