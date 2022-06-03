Lincolnshire Police is appealing to speak to individuals captured on CCTV vandalising the Margaret Thatcher statue.

The vandalism took place at approximately 11:10pm on Saturday May 28 at St Peter's Hill, Grantham where the statue is located.

The footage is not clear enough to show facial features however the police hopes the distinctive clothing will help to identify the individuals.

One of the people pictured was dressed all in black clothing which had white stripes running from the waistline to the knee on both legs, and was wearing a face covering.

The other individual was dressed in dark clothing with a hood, a white coloured face covering, dark shoes with a red Nike motif and white soles.

The police are also keen to talk to an individual who was going past between 11:10pm and 11:15pm on a pedal cycle as they may have witnessed the incident.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing to speak to individuals captured on CCTV vandalising the Margaret Thatcher statue. (57082361)

If you have any information that could help the police, you can contact them on 101 by quoting 488 of May 28.

Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.