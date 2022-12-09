CCTV footage shows staff wrestling basket off man attempting to steal £50 of goods

The owner of a store in Grantham has shared CCTV footage of a man trying to steal a basket full of items before being tackled by staff.

The man can be seen filling a basket with £50 worth of items from the shelves of the Costcutter store on Hornsby Road before walking towards the exit and then trying to make off without paying.

He is then stopped by a member of staff, Mathan Sabba, who is seen trying to wrestle the basket from the man who then runs off empty-handed.

The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) around 3.15pm.

Staff say they know the man who has been visiting the shop for years.

Mr Sabba said: "This man comes in every day. I hope he doesn't come back because that means we have to watch him.

The Costcutter store in Hornsby Road. (61229055)

"He often comes in and asks me if he can have a beer and he will pay for it tomorrow."

Mr Sabba injured a finger while trying to take the basket off the man.

He said recently there was a day when there were three cases of shoplifting. The thieves got away with baskets containing goods worth between £70 and £130.

The shop recently had to spend £200 on baskets because so many were being stolen.

Shop owner Kumanan Nadarajah said shoplifting was happening regularly at the store and more often than ever.

Mr Nadarajah said: "I am fed up with it. Prices are going up, bills are going up, and they are taking our stuff. It's not easy."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would encourage anyone with information about a crime to make a report so that we can carry out our enquiries."

Anybody with information about Thursday's incident should call police on 101.