CCTV footage shows when £400 mountain bike was stolen from block of Grantham flats
CCTV footage shows when a £400 bike was stolen from a block of flats last night (Wednesday).
Lincolnshire Police are currently investigating a Carrera mountain bike that was stolen from a block of flats at Drakes Court, Grantham, at 10.50pm.
Edvinas Da Martynas, owner of the bike, uses the bike on a daily basis and says it is worth £400.
He said: "My message is to ask anyone who may have some information. This will help people to remember to lock their stuff up even if they think it's safe."
A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating a report of a stolen bike.
"We received a report that a Carrera mountain bike was stolen from a footwell at a block of flats in Drakes Court, Grantham, at around 10.50pm on 4 January.
"Investigations are ongoing and any witnesses should call 101."