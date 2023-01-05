CCTV footage shows when a £400 bike was stolen from a block of flats last night (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police are currently investigating a Carrera mountain bike that was stolen from a block of flats at Drakes Court, Grantham, at 10.50pm.

Edvinas Da Martynas, owner of the bike, uses the bike on a daily basis and says it is worth £400.

He said: "My message is to ask anyone who may have some information. This will help people to remember to lock their stuff up even if they think it's safe."

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating a report of a stolen bike.

"We received a report that a Carrera mountain bike was stolen from a footwell at a block of flats in Drakes Court, Grantham, at around 10.50pm on 4 January.

"Investigations are ongoing and any witnesses should call 101."