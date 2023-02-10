An individual has been captured on CCTV peering into several vehicles, one of which was broken into.

A van window was smashed in the Hudson Way area in Grantham around the same time the person was seen around the vehicles.

The footage was captured at 2.20am this morning (Friday).

The individual was spotted on CCTV shining a torch into vehicles on Hudson Way in Grantham. (62368680)

The owner of the van which was broken into, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "It is extremely frustrating and disheartening to experience this as we work hard for what we have and would never have expected someone to invade our privacy like this.

"I would advise everyone to invest in cameras and make sure you leave no valuables in your vehicles as you just never know when it’s going to happen to you."

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.