CCTV footage shows three people burgling a Grantham area house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident took place between 2.08am and 2.22am on Tuesday at a property on the Barrowby Gate Estate.

Large display fireworks were among the items stolen in the burglary, with reports of loud bangs coming at 10pm later on that same day.

A karaoke system was also taken, with the owner of the property in question saying that they were "grateful that we are okay and safe."

If anyone recognises any of the persons involved, or has any information, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101.