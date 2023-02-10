Police are appealing for help in their investigation of thefts from vehicles and the fraudulent use of a card in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police have released a picture from CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with their investigation into the thefts on Harlaxton Road and the use of the card at a newsagents on Westgate.

The thefts, from a car and a van, were reported on February 6. In both cases a window had been smashed and belongings taken.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with incidents of theft and fraud. (62364505)

Amongst the items taken was a card, which was believed to have been used fraudulently, also on February 6.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured or has any information to help the investigation should contact PC Peter Munton on 101 or at peter.munton@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident reference 52 of February 6.