A woman is "shocked" after her bike, which she uses to go to and from work, was stolen yesterday (Wednesday).

CCTV captures the moment a black Trek Marlin 5 was stolen from Jolanta Bałaz's property in Avenue Road, Grantham, at around 3.20pm.

Jolanta "couldn't believe" that this happened to her, as her property has been broken into before.

She said: "I couldn’t believe that this happened to me once again.

"How can a stranger just come in for a third time into private property to check if someone is at home and after that just takes what doesn't belong to them?

"This bike was not cheap and now I have to walk to work or ask others for lift.

"I don’t work in one place so I have to go from one place to another.

"I hope someone will recognise this person and I will have my bike back."

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information around the theft.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating a report received yesterday that a bike was stolen.

"The bike is a women's black Trek Marlin 5. It has a small frame which is all black but has the words Trek written in silver.

"We are appealing for any information that will help find this bike and return it to the owner."

Anyone with information or who knows the location of the bike should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote 23000143855.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 111 555.