A Grantham studio has been broken into.

A window pane at Vine Street Studios, in Vine Street, was damaged last Friday (October 13) and four pairs of silver earrings were stolen.

CCTV images show an individual grabbing the earrings from inside the shop at around 4am.

Gen Lorenz, who runs the shop at the front of the studios, said it was “horrible” that this has happened.

Rose Raw-Rees, owner of the business, said: “It was really disappointing.

“We were on a high following our [Journal] story, and then that happens.”

Two days before the break in, the Journal reported on the studio’s celebrating its first year in business.

Gen said the individual caught on CCTV was shown looking into the shop at around 1am.

They are then shown smashing the glass at around 2.30am, and then at around 4am, they are shown taking the earrings from inside.

The incident has been reported to Lincolnshire Police.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote crime number 23000643227.