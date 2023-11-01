Two Mercedes cars have been reported stolen the same area within hours of each other.

A black Mercedes GLC class was reported stolen at 4.45am this morning (Wednesday) in Lindisfarne Way, Grantham, and a silver Mercedes S Class was reported stolen in Exeter Close, Grantham just before 7am today.

CCTV captured at around 2.30am shows an individual on Michal Niewadzisz’s drive, whose black Mercedes GLC was stolen.

Mr Niewadzisz and his wife had just returned from a trip in the car two hours before.

He said: “We returned from our trip abroad after midnight and went to sleep.

“We were woken up by my elderly dad before 5am that the car is missing from the driveway.

“We contacted [the] police straight away and police responded really quickly.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 41 of today was reported at just after 4.45am.

“The caller reported having a black Mercedes GLC class stolen from the drive at an address in Lindisfarne Way, Grantham.

“Incident 58 of today reported just before 7am is a similar theft of a silver Mercedes S Class, stolen from a drive in Exeter Close, Grantham.

“Our investigations are ongoing today but as yet, no arrests have been made.”