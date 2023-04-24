CCTV shows car that allegedly hit another vehicle in Long Bennington
Published: 16:56, 24 April 2023
CCTV shows a car driving past the owner’s house after it allegedly hit their vehicle in a village street.
A Ford Galaxy, owned by Mark Robertston, was hit and left damaged yesterday (Sunday) morning at around 1.50am in Witham Road, Long Bennington.
Mr Robertson said: “It has totally gutted us.
“It took a long time to save up for. I can’t believe somebody could be so mindless to damage my car and just drive off.”
The incident has been reported to Lincolnshire Police.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police and quote incident number 159 of 23 April.