CCTV shows a car driving past the owner’s house after it allegedly hit their vehicle in a village street.

A Ford Galaxy, owned by Mark Robertston, was hit and left damaged yesterday (Sunday) morning at around 1.50am in Witham Road, Long Bennington.

Mr Robertson said: “It has totally gutted us.

“It took a long time to save up for. I can’t believe somebody could be so mindless to damage my car and just drive off.”

The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson

The incident has been reported to Lincolnshire Police.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police and quote incident number 159 of 23 April.