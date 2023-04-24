Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

CCTV shows car that allegedly hit another vehicle in Long Bennington

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:56, 24 April 2023

CCTV shows a car driving past the owner’s house after it allegedly hit their vehicle in a village street.

A Ford Galaxy, owned by Mark Robertston, was hit and left damaged yesterday (Sunday) morning at around 1.50am in Witham Road, Long Bennington.

Mr Robertson said: “It has totally gutted us.

“It took a long time to save up for. I can’t believe somebody could be so mindless to damage my car and just drive off.”

The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson
The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson

The incident has been reported to Lincolnshire Police.

The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson
The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson
The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson
The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson
The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson
The car was hit in Witham Road, Long Bennington, on Sunday, April 23. Photo: Mark Robertson

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police and quote incident number 159 of 23 April.

Crime Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE