A single mother of two says she is concerned after her car tyres were slashed for a second time.

CCTV shows Steph McGrath’s car tyres being slashed in Dysart Road at 11.47pm on Saturday (May 13).

Steph questioned “why on earth someone would do it” to her car.

She said: “I physically cannot afford to fix it the second time as it’s now all four tyres.

“I am a single mum to two babies with one being severely disabled.

“I rely on my vehicle a lot in case my daughter had a relapse in her blood condition where she would need to go to hospital as soon as possible.

“I’m now struggling to get them to hospital appointments.”

The incident has been reported to Lincolnshire Police.