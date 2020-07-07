A celebrant who offers humanist wedding ceremonies in the Grantham area is backing a case being heard today (Tuesday, July 7) and tomorrow in the High Court over the legal recogition of humanist marriages.

Six couples want the law in England and Wales to recognise humanist weddings as legally recognised marriages, as is the case with religious weddings across the UK. Currently couples must also have a civil ceremony.

Their lawyers are arguing that the current law discriminates against them because of their humanist beliefs and is therefore incompatible with human rights legislation, which precludes such discrimination.