LotterySK’s third anniversary marks a milestone for a long-standing beneficiary using horses to help humans.

Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning (FEAL) at Oasby is finally able to re-open and allow people to re-connect with the horses which deliver special therapy.

It’s one of 114 charities, good causes and community organisations benefitting from income exceeding £203,000 since LotterySK launched in late 2018.

Tracy Wilson with volunteer Carolyn Ashwin at Foxdale Equine Assisted Learning (FEAL) in Oasby (52815460)

Foxdale, whose ticker-buying supporters have raised more than £3,400 since LotterySK launched in 2018, has been connecting during lockdown with its client network through Zoom calls and videos of the horses.

It now wants to recruit more volunteers, especially people with specialist skills such as fundraising or marketing.

Founder Tracy Wilson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome people here again, helped by LotterySK income.

"Nothing beats the direct contact with horses that makes what we do so special.

“We have ambitions to develop our services and we would love to hear from anyone who can bring us the skills to help make that happen.”

Foxdale achieves results with people and carers of all ages living with mental ill-health, additional needs, physical disability, dementia, complex health needs.

The charity, now working with a clinical psychologist, also provides bereavement support.

How Lottery SK works

In the past three years Lottery SK ticket holders have won a total of £107,250, including two lucky ticket holders scooping the top weekly prize of £25,000, with a proportion of the ticket price going to good causes.

Coun Annie Mason, the council's cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: “To look back and see how our community lottery has helped so many people since its launch is really humbling.

“For so many good causes lottery income been the funding lifeline that has kept them going during lockdown in the absence of traditional fundraising opportunities.

"I would really encourage other good causes to sign up. It’s a brilliant way to boost income.”

Nominated LotterySK good causes receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold – more than twice the amount raised by the National Lottery – with the chance of a £25,000 top prize in the weekly draw.

Another 10p from each ticket sale goes to the SK Community Fund, meaning that 60 per cent of each £1 ticket goes to support good causes in South Kesteven and every ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning.

To buy tickets, or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk where there is also information and advice for groups wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.