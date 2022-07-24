Home   News   Article

Alive Church Grantham celebrates 15th anniversary with international lunch

By Gemma-Louise King
Published: 06:00, 24 July 2022

A church in Grantham recently marked its 15th birthday with a celebratory international lunch.

Alive Church, based in Castlegate, Grantham, organised a special lunch which was designed to embrace and celebrate the international flavour of the Church.

Alive in celebration (58082703)
Jeni Jones, one of the organisers, said: "We had a fantastic morning of celebration, with friends old and new. Many of whom have been part of the church years ago and had moved away for various reasons but were able to come back to celebrate with us.

"We also had many messages of congrats and encouragement via pre-recorded video. We put together the Lord’s Prayer said in several different languages, to celebrate the international flavour of our Church, and we enjoyed another video looking back on the history of Alive Grantham."

The celebratory lunch included 24 dishes each representing the nations in Alive and was greatly enjoyed by all.

Alive in celebration (58082707)
