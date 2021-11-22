Celebration of different cultures reunite at Grantham’s Jubilee Church Life Centre

More than 200 people from 36 different nations across Grantham celebrated their heritage and culture last weekend.

Many of the party goers arrived at the annual Jubilee Church Life Centre’s ‘Celebrate the Nations’ event on Saturday, November 13, in their traditional costume and with their national dishes.

The event was organised by staff at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, on London Road, as well as volunteers and Sunrise Rotarians.

Celebrate the Nations (53216529)

Several nationalities performed traditional dances while others sang or played

instruments much to the delight of those attending.

Puspa from Nepal said: “We met other Nepalese people. We were happy that the African people joined in our dancing.”

Celebrate the Nations (53216500)

Simi from India added: "The evening was very nice, the food and happy dancing. It brought peace of mind to us.”

Kseniia from Russia added: "We met lots of new people who have immigrated to UK with different stories and backgrounds. I look forward to next year to meet more people. I will look to get a national costume and sing a traditional song.”

The popular event is part of the Engage project which looks to support and connect people from our diverse communities.

Celebrate the Nations (53216503)

Project manager for the English Conversation Club, Hannah San Jose said: "Jubilee is grateful for the funding given for the Engage project from The National Lottery Reaching Community Fund and to Grantham Volunteers for Small Projects."

Celebrate the Nations (53216507)

Celebrate the Nations (53216513)

Celebrate the Nations (53216517)

Celebrate the Nations (53216520)

Celebrate the Nations (53216523)