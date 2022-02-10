The legend of a local football club will celebrate his 100th birthday on Valentine’s Day.

Cliff Kirk has been involved with Harrowby United for decades and is set to mark his 100th birthday on February 14 with a tea party at Dickens Road on Sunday.

Cliff was club chairman of the Arrows for over 20 years, before being made lifetime president in 2001.

Cliff Kirk will turn 100 on February 14. (54796576)

Before lockdown in 2020, he would regularly visit the club and show support, but it has been difficult for him to go down and watch his team due to Covid restrictions and following a recent operation on a broken hip after a fall.

However, Cliff is now well on the mend and looking forward to his party, where he will be joined by family and friends.

He grew up in Gonerby Hill Foot and went to the school there, before moving on to Great Gonerby school.

Cliff has always lived in Grantham, and started working life as an errand boy, earning 50p a week at The Co-op pub on St Peter’s Hill, which is now the Tollemache.

Cliff said: “[After that], I was on the railway for a few years. It wasn’t too bad, then when I finished there I ended up at Vaculug doing tyre repairs. I was there for 36 years.”

Cliff could not remember exactly when he got involved with Harrowby United, but remembered running the bar there. “It was quite good at times. It’s got better and better, in fact it’s been improved a lot just lately. These last two or three seasons they’ve worked very hard with a lot of operations. Mick Atter, his wife and his committee have worked very hard.”

Cliff has a son, Paul, as well as nieces and nephews, who will be joining him for the celebrations this weekend.

His other hobbies included bowls, darts and cribs, as well as regularly visiting Malta and having a caravan in Skegness.

Harrowby chairman, Michael Atter, said: “I’ve known Cliff for around 27 years. I first met him when I was assistant manager at the club with Nick Andersen.

“Cliff is a true gent always willing help out even may I say in his senior years. He has held many positions at the club and was honoured in 2001 when he became lifetime president of the club.

“Up until the Covid pandemic hit, Cliff would always come to the club nightly for his favourite tipple of whiskey and lemonade.

“I hope Cliff enjoys his tea party on Sunday and I have a feeling there are many more to come.”

Cliff said that he missed going down to Dickens Road for a drink and to watch the football, and added “I can’t speak highly enough of Mick. He’s done a damn good job.”

Due to Covid concerns, Cliff has asked that only those invited to his party on Sunday should attend.