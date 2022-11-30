The lights will be switched on on the Christmas tree in Sedgebrook on Friday (December 2).

The switch-on takes place at 6.30pm on the village green.

There will be carols round the tree led by the Winter Singers, mulled wine and mince pies and Farmer Christmas is bringing Santa and the illuminated tractor. Organisers say donations on the night to fund the Christmas Tree would be appreciated.

The Winter Singers perform carols in front of the tree in Sedgebrook in 2021. (53534768)

The festivities continue in the village on Wednesday, December 7, with Tina Bailey’s wreath-making sessions with refreshments in the social club, and on Thursday there will be the Whitehouse Farm Day Nursery Nativity Service in Church at 2pm.

The Winter Singers Christmas Concert will take place in St Lawrence church on Saturday, December 10, with wine and nibbles and a raffle. Ticekts are £10 with proceeds shared between the choir and the church.

On Friday, December 16, at 2.15pm there will be the Allington with Sedgebrook Church of England Primary School Christmas Service in church and on Christmas Eve at 7pm a service of lessons and carols will take place in the church before Tina’s big Christmas Quiz takes place in the social club.